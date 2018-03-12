Model railroad show rolls into new home

During a busy St. Patrick's Day weekend, the 37th La Crosse & Three Rivers Model Railroad show is rolling into a new location. This year's expo is at the Onalaska Omni Center on March 17 & 18.

The show features exhibits and vendors from around the area providing entertainment for all ages and a chance for enthusiasts to bolster their collection. The two-day show runs from 9 to 5 on Saturday, March 17 and 10 to 4 on Sunday, March 18.

Admission is $7 per day for adults ($6.50 with the donation of a non-perishable food item). A two-day pass is just $10, and kids 11 & under are free to attend with an adult accompanying them.