Brother accidentally shoots, kills 9-year-old in Milwaukee

Police say the 9-year-old girl who died in a shooting Saturday was accidentally shot by her brother in their home.



Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV reports the younger brother of Miyanna Jelks accidentally pulled the trigger. The girl died later at a hospital. Investigators have not released any information about how the boy got ahold of the gun or what led up to the shooting.



Nicole Thompson, who lives right next door, says she doesn't know the family well, but she could tell the siblings were close.



"They seem like very outgoing kids and protective of each other," she said.



The boy is a minor and was taken to the Milwaukee County Children's Court Center. Police say the girl's parents were arrested on multiple charges. Police will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



********



A 9-year-old girl is dead after an afternoon shooting inside a Milwaukee home.

Milwaukee police say officers started questioning the girl's parents after responding to the shooting on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding the shooting still aren't clear.

People in the community are still struggling to comprehend what happened.

"If something like that would happen to my eight year old nephew, I would go crazy. I would lose it. I'd seen some of the family out here earlier around when the police pulled up and they was pretty heartbroken," said Darnell Boyce, a neighbor.

The Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee showed up to support the family and the community. Police say the investigation is still ongoing.