Wisconsin tourism officials launch new ad campaign

Wisconsin tourism officials are launching a new television ad campaign spotlighting a wheelchair basketball star and the state's German heritage.

One ad features Matt Scott, a Paralympian wheelchair basketball player, explaining he vacations in Wisconsin because it's easy to get around, the food is good, he can go to concerts and he can always find a wheelchair basketball game.

The other ad keys on Gemutlichkeit, (guh-moot'-lick-kite), a German term that roughly translates as a comfortable or cozy feeling. The ad says that feeling describes Wisconsin and portrays a party with a polka party.

