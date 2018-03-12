Symbols of hate found on Luther College football field

Symbols of hate were found on the Luther College football field Saturday night.



The school's president says the letters, KKK, and a swastika were stomped into the snow on the football field.



Staff got rid of the symbols and notified Decorah Police about what happened.



The school is still looking into the incident. President Paula Carson says, "such acts cause harm and pain to our community members, and they are antithetical to our core Luther values."