Wisconsin Rapids mom speaks out after husband's deportation

Katrina Jabbi said she is devastated after her husband, Buba Jabbi was detained and deported back to Gambia early March.

It is a country he has not stepped foot in for over 20 years.

"We met in 2009 and I fell in love in love with him," Katrina said.

According to The Department of Homeland Security, Buba was not a legal citizen. They said Buba came to the United States legally in 1995 but overstayed his legal visit by more than 20 years.

They said the final order of removal was issued by immigration back in 2010.

It was not the fairy tale that Katrina envisioned for herself.

"We have so many goals, visions and dreams as a family and it just feels like all that has been torn apart at this point," Katrina said.

On February 15 Katrina went with her husband for his yearly check in with immigration officers.

"He went in as he usually does, it's a brief little meeting. They actually ended up with him detaining him," Katrina said.

She did not see this coming at all.

"I regret not hugging him that day because he didn't end up coming back out," Katrina said. "There was no goodbye."

Katrina said her family lived their whole lives just like ordinary people.

"We were confident that doesn't have a criminal record and that he's working, there is no trouble with our family." Katrina said. "We were confident we would be able to sort this out in the next few years."

She said despite feeling like they did everything they could right, "there is no clear pathway for an individual in this situation," Katrina said.

With two young daughters and another child on the way, Katrina said her kids are confused by the situation.

She said she feels as if her rights as a citizen have been violated.

"As a U.S. citizen I believe I have a right to family unity," Katrina said.

She said her family wants to travel to visit Buba however they don't think they'll be moving at this time.

Despite the on going struggles Katrina is facing she knows she has to move forward.

"I have not only my kids to be strong for, but I have financial responsibilities," Katrina said.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family.