Wisconsin woman yells at son on train, hits judge who intervened

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- A woman on a Chicago commuter train launched a profanity-laced tirade at her son Saturday, then began to hit a judge who tried to give support for the boy, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Elizabeth Pope, 33, was heading back to her home in Kenosha with her 14-year-old son.

As Union Pacific North train No. 301 was leaving a train station in Chicago, the Sun-Times reports Pope began yelling at her son.

"You are a f-- idiot," she told him.

Then, a 57-year-old Illinois county judge, who was on the way home from a concert, made eye contact with the boy and told him, "You are not an idiot," according to prosecutors.

Pope, who smelled of alcohol, told the judge to stop talking to her son, then walked down the train steps and started punching her, prosecutors say. She also hit the judge in the face with a cellphone then threw the phone down the aisle.

According to prosecutors, the judge started bleeding from the punches and began pleading with another passenger for help.

The train's conductor was called and found Pope sitting back with her son. She was taken off the train and arrested at the train station.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, paramedics took the judge to the hospital, where she was treated for bruising and swelling in the face. She needed five stitches to her upper lip.

Pope has been charged with aggravated battery in a public place. Prosecutors also say Pope has two previous convictions and another pending battery case.

Pope is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.