Farmers have hemp option

Wisconsin farmers can now apply to grow or process industrial hemp. The change in rules stems from Governor Scott Walker's bill signing earlier this year. The crop can now be grown under the guidelines of a state pilot program.

Hemp markets could allow for new opportunities for local farmers.

"Now that farmers are seeing things like this available, we see farms that are trying to diversify. They can try to get into niche markets such as hemp," stated Agricultural Agent Kaitlyn Lance.

Hemp markets include rope, clothes, shoes and paper. The seeds are also considered an organic health food that can be used in various recipes.