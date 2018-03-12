La Crosse business allowed to remove front entrance

A planter placed in front of the entrance to Grounded Specialty Coffee.

A battle between a La Crosse Business owner and the city over it's entrance finally ends in a compromise.

Grounded Specialty Coffee will be allowed to remove the front entrance door and in its place install windows. La Crosse Common Council felt this would pay homage to the original door and could be reversed in the future.

Owner Maria Norberg originally wanted to remove the door and insert and in it's place put a flat storefront window, but feels being able to use the side entrance and patio benefits her businesses and customers.

"Our clear patio and signage to help you get in, that's huge," Norberg explained. "It's important to be able to walk down main street and be able to feel proud of how my building looks."

Norberg says the whole process to get to the compromise took 14 months and she's ready to finish the remodel of her business and prepare for her reopen on Saturday.

