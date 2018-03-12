Salmonella impacting area patients

A multi-state outbreak of salmonella has made it's way locally according to doctors at Gundersen Health System

A salmonella outbreak linked to a chicken salad sold by Triple T Specialty Meats between January 4 and February 9 has sickened 170 people in seven states, including Minnesota. Gundersen doctors say a few patients came in with the outbreak that can cause severe diarrhea which can lead to dehydration.

"They're probably not absorbing liquid and nutrients into their stomach," Dr. Megan Meller said. "They're not absorbing any of that. So that really is the concern for seeking medical attention, really as soon as possible."

Doctors stress washing your hands when preparing food and making sure any meats are cooked to the necessary temperatures to kill any bacteria like salmonella.