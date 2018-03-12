Why local basketball teams are doing well at the state tournament

Three girls basketball teams made it to the State Tournament this year. All three played for a state title. Aquinas defeated Melrose-Mindoro for the Division 4 title. Bangor won the Division 5 State Championship.

Two local boys teams will make the trip to the Kohl Center to play in the State Basketball Tournament. Bangor and Central play their first games Friday, March 16. Central is defending its state title.

In recent years local teams have made the trip to Green Bay and Madison. But local teams did not always make the trip. Why is it happening now? News 19's Dave Solie has some answers from three people who say improved play is only the beginning.