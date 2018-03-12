Music Fans Buying up Country Boom Tickets for Summer Concert

Good news for country music fans as a two day music festival is set for this July at the former Maple Grove Country Club grounds near West Salem. The former country club was purchased by a La Crosse Real Estate Investor and sitting vacant for a while when Country Boom organizers approached about having the venue there.



Organizer, Jon Holthaus says Country Boom is sure to be a hit because country fans will come from all over to attend not just for the music but for the location.

"It's on an old golf course you know it's got just plush green trees and every basic hole is going to be shade perfect for campers and everything else and then the venue itself the actual facilities. It's just great infrastructure 65 thousand square feet with brick buildings and open glass to be able to look out towards the stage. I mean nobody has that ability to do that," said Holthaus.

Country Boom 2018 is July 13 and 14 at the Maple Grove Country Club.

For more information including the artist lineup and ticket prices go to http://www.countryboom.com

So far, 500 campsite spots of the 1300 available have already been reserved. Tickets went on sale this morning.

Members of the area Chamber anticipate the event bring in tens of millions of dollars to the local economy.