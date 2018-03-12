Dernbach will remain UW-L's Men's hoops coach

The UW-La Crosse men's basketball program will stay under the guidance of Kent Dernbach.

The school announced they've removed the interim tag from his position and named him the permanent head coach Monday.

Dernbach faced a tough task this past season.

He replaced Ken Koelbl on an interim basis just before the start of practice after Koelbl accepted another job in the university.

Dernbach then led the Eagles to a 13-13 record.

Six of their 13 losses were by less than three points.

Before that Dernbach as the associate head coach at UW-Stevens Point for six years.