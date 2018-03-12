Vike retiring as Holmen girls basketball coach

Another longtime head coach is stepping down at Holmen.

Girls basketball coach Duane Vike is retiring from coaching, joining gymnastics coach Karen Kuhlmann who announced her retirement earlier this season.

Under his leadership. Holmen won five MVC titles, earned two trips to state and won one state title.

That was in 1995.

Vike also coached baseball and led the Holmen softball program to a 1999 WIAA Division 1 state title.

He started his coaching career in 1986.