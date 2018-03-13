La Crescent Community Foundation Impact Grant

Local groups have a chance to get some grant funding thanks to the La Crescent Community Foundation's new grant opportunity. Jerry Berns, past president for La Crescent Community Foundation, explained the grant opportunity for groups and organization in the La Crescent area this fall.

The La Crescent Community Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for area residents. From beautification and preservation projects, to educational and recreational initiatives, our efforts are focused on enhancing the lives of those who call La Crescent, Minnesota, home.

Community Impact Grant Opportunity

Letters of Inquiry Due April 15

Learn more here: www.lacrescentcommunityfoundation.org/