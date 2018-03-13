Cow97's Ben & Arnie talk Country Boom - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Cow97's Ben & Arnie talk Country Boom

Posted: Updated:

A new country concert is coming to the Coulee Region. Country Boom is set for July in West Salem. Cow97's Ben and Arnie joined us live on Daybreak Tuesday morning to talk details. Click on the attached video to hear from them.

To purchase tickets visit the Country Boom website.

For more of WXOW's coverage of the concert read this story.
 

