Cow97's Ben & Arnie talk Country Boom

A new country concert is coming to the Coulee Region. Country Boom is set for July in West Salem. Cow97's Ben and Arnie joined us live on Daybreak Tuesday morning to talk details. Click on the attached video to hear from them.
To purchase tickets visit the Country Boom website.
For more of WXOW's coverage of the concert read this story.
