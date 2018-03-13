WXOW to air special on girls state basketball teams - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

WXOW to air special on girls state basketball teams

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

WXOW will air a special Wednesday evening to celebrate the magical seasons of three area girls state basketball teams.

Magic In The Coulee Region will air at 6:30 p.m. on March 14.

It features stories involving the Aquinas, Bangor, and Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball teams. All three made the trip to this year's WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Green Bay. Aquinas won the Division 4 state title by defeating the Melrose-Mindoro Mustangs. Bangor won the Division 5 gold ball.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.