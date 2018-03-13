WXOW to air special on girls state basketball teams

WXOW will air a special Wednesday evening to celebrate the magical seasons of three area girls state basketball teams.

Magic In The Coulee Region will air at 6:30 p.m. on March 14.

It features stories involving the Aquinas, Bangor, and Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball teams. All three made the trip to this year's WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament in Green Bay. Aquinas won the Division 4 state title by defeating the Melrose-Mindoro Mustangs. Bangor won the Division 5 gold ball.