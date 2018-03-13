1 man fatally shot in Rochester, 3 arrested

Police say they've arrested three men in a fatal shooting in Rochester.

Capt. John Sherwin says police were alerted about shots fired and found a man down on a sidewalk about 9 p.m. Monday. Forty-year-old Abdulhu Al Naddf was found shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Surveillance video led officers to a nearby apartment. Three men, ages 23, 24 and 25, were arrested on possible charges of second-degree murder.

Police don't know what motivated the shooting, but say robbery is being investigated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.