1 man fatally shot in Rochester, 3 arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - -

Police say they've arrested three men in a fatal shooting in Rochester.

Capt. John Sherwin says police were alerted about shots fired and found a man down on a sidewalk about 9 p.m. Monday. Forty-year-old Abdulhu Al Naddf was found shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Surveillance video led officers to a nearby apartment. Three men, ages 23, 24 and 25, were arrested on possible charges of second-degree murder.

Police don't know what motivated the shooting, but say robbery is being investigated.

