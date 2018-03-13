Tipped workers invoke #MeToo in fight to raise minimum wage - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tipped workers invoke #MeToo in fight to raise minimum wage

By DEEPTI HAJELA and DAVID KLEPPER
ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) - Advocates for restaurant workers want to do away with the below-minimum wage for tipped workers, saying it forces them to tolerate harassment if they want to be paid.

They say a higher base wage for tipped workers - at least the same minimum as other workers - could give them more freedom to speak out against such behavior. Advocates are hoping to seize on the momentum of the #MeToo movement to help their cause.

But restaurant owners are worried about the impact on labor costs.

Some servers worry it would mean customers would no longer tip at all.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for hearings to be held around the state. The issue also is a June ballot question in Washington, D.C.

