REPORT: Case Keenum intends to sign with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are hoping to repeat the success they had with Peyton Manning in pursuing another free agent fix at quarterback.

ESPN reported Case Keenum plans to sign with the Broncos when free agency opens Wednesday. That would leave the Vikings, Jets and Cardinals in the running to land Kirk Cousins.

