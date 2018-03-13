REPORT: Case Keenum intends to sign with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are hoping to repeat the success they had with Peyton Manning in pursuing another free agent fix at quarterback.
ESPN reported Case Keenum plans to sign with the Broncos when free agency opens Wednesday. That would leave the Vikings, Jets and Cardinals in the running to land Kirk Cousins.
When free agency opens Wednesday, former Vikings’ QB Case Keenum intends to sign with the Denver Broncos, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018
First QB domino has fallen.
QB race is on.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.