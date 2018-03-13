Police: Couple sells more than 300 cows illegally

A couple from Clintonville is facing more than 20 years in jail for illegally selling cows.

Derek and Kaitryn Van Asten received a series of FSA loans to purchase more than 150 cows between 2008 and 2013 for their dairy business. They pledged the cattle as collateral for the loans.

They also received more than 200 cattle from a leasing company in Arizona and Iowa in 2014 and 2015.

The Van Astens' sold their FSA cattle and leasing companies cattle to commercial dealers. The criminal complaint says the couple converted the proceeds from that sale to their own use and did not purchase more cattle.

Police say they committed 72 fraudulent cattle-sale transactions involving 339 cattle, including the ones from the loan and leasing company. The couple made more than $400,000.

In 2015, the couple lied in bankruptcy court about the cattle. They said there was no changes or corrections to their bankruptcy petition, they had not sold or given away any cattle listed.

Each face charges of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of unlawful conversion of FSA collateral and false oath in bankruptcy.