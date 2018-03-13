Plea deal reached in drunk driving fatal crash in Jackson County

On the day his trial was to begin an area man instead chose to take a plea bargain Monday on charges of causing a deadly crash.

Thomas Jahnke, from Black River Falls, was charged in a 2012 crash that took the life of Kayla Koneman. Investigators say he was drunk when he ran a stop sign with his pickup truck at high speed and hit Koneman's car.

Monday, Jahnke pleaded no contest to homicide by drunk driving, and causing injury by drunk driving. He will be sentenced in Jackson County court in June.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Homicide charge filed against Black River Falls man in fatal crash