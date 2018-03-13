Wayward weather balloon lands in northeast Wisconsin

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WKOW) -- For the second time in a month, a wayward weather balloon found its way into northeast Wisconsin.

Part of the balloon came down in Outagamie County, in a field southwest of Green Bay.

Laurie Vander Heiden says she was out for a walk with her dog Sunday when something in the sky caught her attention.

"I thought, 'Oh somebody is flying a kite today.' So, as I got closer it was pretty big and I could see the rope hanging down and I said, 'Oh no that's not a kite."

The Outagamie County Sheriff's office says the parachute is from a South Dakota company called Raven Aerostar.

Last month, another one of the company's devices came down on the Wolf River in Waupaca County.

This time, it's only the parachute, no device.