Group spending $2.5 million on young voters, against GOP

A group that focuses on mobilizing young voters says it is spending $2.5 million in Wisconsin as part of an effort to defeat Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Gov. Scott Walker and re-elect Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

NextGen America run by billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer announced the spending plan Tuesday. It's part of the group's $30 million push to help Democrats in 10 states in the midterm election.

The group says it will use the money in Wisconsin to register, engage and turnout young voters.

NextGen says it plans to hire more than 50 organizers on more than three-dozen college campuses.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says "Outside money is pouring in to distort the truth and mislead voters, but hard-working families know that Wisconsin is moving forward."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.