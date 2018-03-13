Packers release WR Jordy Nelson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers is losing his most prolific receiver but might be getting an upgrade at tight end.

The Green Bay Packers released veteran Jordy Nelson, the third-leading receiver in franchise history and one of Rodgers' top targets in the passing game.

The Packers announced the move Tuesday, a day before teams can begin to sign free agents.

Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in 10 seasons in Green Bay. But his production declined last season with Rodgers sidelined much of the year by a collarbone injury.

"We cannot thank Jordy enough for all that he has given the Green Bay Packers and our community for the past 10 years," general manager Brian Gutekunst said. "He has been an exemplary professional and teammate and greatly contributed to our success.

"Jordy will always be a member of the Packers family and we look forward to his eventual induction into the Packers Hall of Fame," added Gutekunst, who replaced Ted Thompson as GM in January.

Nelson, who turns 33 in May, had 53 catches for 482 yards and six scores in 2017, a year after winning Comeback Player of the Year honors. He had 97 catches on 1,257 yards and a league-best 14 touchdowns in 2016, rebounding from a knee injury that sidelined him the previous season.

Rodgers and Nelson had a chemistry built over their time as two of the longest-tenured Packers.

Nelson's release figures to foreshadow more moves for the Packers, who could use an upgrade at tight end. Jimmy Graham is one of the top free agents available on the market.

The Packers have Lance Kendricks at tight end, but Richard Rodgers is due to become a free agent.

Davante Adams, who has emerged as the No. 1 receiver, signed a contract extension last year. Randall Cobb remains on the roster, while Ty Montgomery might be used in more of a hybrid role after playing running back exclusively in an injury-plagued 2017 season.

The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver Jordy Nelson according to General Manager Brian Gutekunst..

The team made the official announcement in a statement posted on the team's website Tuesday afternoon.

“We cannot thank Jordy enough for all that he has given the Green Bay Packers and our community for the past 10 years,” Gutekunst said in the statement. “He has been an exemplary professional and teammate and greatly contributed to our success. Jordy will always be a member of the Packers family and we look forward to his eventual induction into the Packers Hall of Fame. We wish Jordy, his wife Emily, and the rest of their family all the best.”

Nelson played in 136 regular season and 13 postseason games for the team. He ranks third in Packers history with receptions (550) and second with touchdown receptions (69).

After missing the entire 2015 season with an injury, Nelson won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award for his efforts on the field in 2016.

Nelson, 32, was entering the final year of his contract and was due a $9.25 million base salary in 2018. The move saves Green Bay about $10.2 million in cap space.

The Packers are releasing longtime WR and fan favorite Jordy Nelson, according to ESPN.

Nelson, 32, was entering the final year of his contract and was due $9.25 million in 2018.

The Packers also signed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, according to NFL Network.

MORE

Packers sign TE Jimmy Graham