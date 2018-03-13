Report: Packers sign TE Jimmy Graham

The Packers have agreed to sign free agent tight end Jimmy Graham, according to multiple reports.

Graham, 31, is considered one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and has 6,800 receiving yards and 69 touchdowns during his seven-year NFL career.

The University of Miami product spent the last three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after opening his career with five high-level seasons in New Orleans. He has twice caught more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season, but not since 2013 - his final year with the Saints.

Last year, Graham made the Pro Bowl after recording 57 catches, 520 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Graham cannot officially sign with the Packers until Wednesday, when the NFL free agency period opens.

