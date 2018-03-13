Collins headed to Viterbo

Aquinas senior Madessa Collins is coming off a division four state championship where she was considered the difference maker. She scored 13 points, and picking up 11 rebounds.

Collins will continue her basketball career at Viterbo University. She says she knew Viterbo was a fit from the moment she stepped on campus, "Once I had that official visit I was like this is the place for me, I met the team and everyone was great and the school was great. I actually sat in a class for one day and that was fun. Everything just seemed to fit."

Collins becomes the 3rd Blugold to stay in La Crosse joining teammates Whittni Rezin, Kyah Steiner, and Jessa Peterson who all signed with the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse earlier this year.