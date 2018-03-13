La Crosse School District plans referendum info sessions

Voters in the School District of La Crosse will decide on April 3 whether or not to approve a $4.175 million operating referendum question.

The question asks voters to continue the operating referendum for another five years starting in 2019 when the current one expires.

According to the district, residents won't see an increase on their taxes if the referendum passes.

If approved, the funds would go for smaller classes, technology and safety improvements throughout the district.

A 'no' vote could mean larger class sizes, fewer class offerings, and force cuts to existing staff said the district in a release.

To help with the decision, the district plans two informational meetings on March 17 and March 22 for the public to learn more about the operating referendum.

The first meeting is Saturday, March 17 at 10 a.m. at the Central High School auditorium at 1801 Losey Blvd. South.

The second one is set for Thursday, March 22 at 6 p.m. at the Logan High School theater at 1500 Ranger Drive.