Rising number of Americans own stock

New reports show that despite instability in the stock market, the number of Americans that own stock is on the rise, especially among those at retirement age.

Tom Brewer, Managing Principal of Brewer Investment Group in Onalaska, says more than half of Americans own stock. That is the highest number since just before the Great Recession in 2007.

Brewer says many older Americans continue to own stock because of personal experience. They have been through enough market cycles to realize that after a fall the gains come back. However, Brewer says a decline can have an impact on stock investment numbers for years.

"It's taken a while since the last market decline for us to reach that level of ownership again," Brewer said. "I think what that tells us is that the pain of the loss of stocks is a little bit greater than the joy or greed of the gains in the stock."

Brewer says there is no magic number for how much stock should take up a financial portfolio. It comes down to the individual income, time frame, and goals of the investor.