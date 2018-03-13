Future uncertain, Toys 'R' Us stores open for now

Toys 'R' Us stores across the country face an unknown fate.

National reports say the toy chain could close all 800 stores as part of a liquidation. That is up from the 180 store closures originally announced in January.

Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy last September.

The Onalaska location has a simple note on the door telling customers that the location is not closing and is looking forward to meeting customer needs in the years to come.

That message aligns with recent messages from Toys 'R' Us social media accounts.