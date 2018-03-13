LED lights, crosswalks part of Cass Street construction

The Board of Public Works approved historic-style LED lights for Cass Street as part of a larger construction project at a meeting on Monday night.

The changes started when residents living on the stretch of Cass Street between 7th Street and West Avenue brought safety concerns to the Board of Public Works. With Lincoln Middle School just one block away, reports of kids dodging traffic to cross the road caught the attention of city officials.

The new construction project includes the additions of more crosswalks on that stretch of road. The road will also be narrowed in spots with bump outs.

City crews will install up to 40 LED lights, averaging to approximately eight lights per block with four lights per side of the street.

The approved light design looks different from the LED lights currently installed around the city.

"There is actually a historic district where it is more like colonial housing, so they were pushing for something a little more decorative and ornate," said Jamie Hassemer, Civil Engineer for the City of La Crosse.

Hassemer says the city worked with residents to agree on a design.

The cost of the new LED light installation is nearly $3,000 per light pole; however, Hassemer says the lights are cheaper than the alternative matchstick globe lights which run off of high pressure sodium. The total savings amounts to nearly $250,000.

The project could start as early as mid-May. The light installation is the last part of the construction and is expected to be complete this fall.

Hassemer says Cass Street is one of the busiest thoroughfares in La Crosse. He hopes the new construction will make the area more secure for residents.