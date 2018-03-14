Wisconsin to hold first ever elk hunt in 2018

Wisconsin will have its first elk hunt in state history this year.

Ten tags will be made available for a bull-only hunt in Fall 2018, The Department of Natural resources announced Tuesday. It comes after 22 years of managing the state's elk population.

The planned hunt will take place in Sawyer, Bayfield, Ashland, and Price counties, and will only be open to Wisconsin residents, officials said.

DNR officials also said the elk involved in the hunt will only be animals born in the state, and not include any elk released into the state from Kentucky.

More information on the hunt can be found here.