Students to put pencils down, walk out in gun protests

Thousands of students across the U.S. are expected to put their pencils down and walk out of school to demonstrate against gun violence.

Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are planned in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The protests have drawn mixed reactions from school administrators. While some applaud students for taking a stand, others threatened discipline.

Some students say they don't care about the consequences, the issue is too important to remain silent.

Walkouts are planned in districts around the area for 10 a.m. and lasting 17 minutes, one minute for each of the victims of the Florida shooting.

Students in La Crosse, Holmen, Onalaska, and Tomah are among the schools where walkouts are planned.