Senate Republicans moving ahead on school safety, prison

Wisconsin Senate Republicans are moving ahead with a scaled-back juvenile justice overhaul plan that would close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison by 2021.

But it would delay taking action on revamping the entire juvenile justice prison system, instead creating a committee to study the best approach.

The Assembly version of the bill that passed unanimously would have placed the most dangerous inmates in state-run prisons and the rest in facilities operated by counties.

A Senate committee planned to approve the changes to the bill Wednesday. It would spend $15 million on expanding the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison to house at least 29 more juveniles. The original bill called for borrowing $80 million to help pay for new prisons across the state.

The committee created under the Senate plan would be required to report its recommendations by February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.