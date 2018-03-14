Norwegian musher wins Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Norwegian musher wins Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska

(AP) -
Joar Ulsom of Norway has won the world's most famous sled dog race after a grueling dash across Alaska's rough terrain.
   After nearly 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers), Ulsom came off the Bering Sea ice just outside Nome and ran the last few blocks as a crowd cheered him on. He becomes the third person born outside the U.S. to claim the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
   He picks up about $50,000, a drop from the 2017 winner's earnings of more than $71,000.
   The race is suffering financially and has lost a major sponsor in the last year. Organizers have blamed animal rights activists for putting pressure on sponsors.
   The Iditarod also has been marked by fallout from its first-ever dog doping scandal. New rules this year made mushers responsible for any positive drug test.
