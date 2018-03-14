Recall Alert: Ford recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars

Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:58:45 GMT
(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Law enforcement officials investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. Federal authorities said Tuesday, March 13, 2018, they have ch...
Why three men allegedly chose to travel some 500 miles from a rural farming community in Illinois to bomb a specific mosque in suburban Minneapolis isn't clear. Attention now turns to their affiliations.More >>
Why three men allegedly chose to travel some 500 miles from a rural farming community in Illinois to bomb a specific mosque in suburban Minneapolis isn't clear. Attention now turns to their affiliations.More >>
Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:58:43 GMT
(Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...
As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.More >>
As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.More >>
Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:58:38 GMT
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Students walk out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstra...
Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida have gathered on a campus football field outside their school to share a group hug and lobby for gun control.More >>
Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida have gathered on a campus football field outside their school to share a group hug and lobby for gun control.More >>
Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:58:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). People push a stranded taxi during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. The third major nor’easter in two weeks slammed New England on Tuesday, bringing blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some com...
The third major storm in two weeks has lashed the Northeast with hurricane-force winds, heavy snow and widespread power outages and now millions of people are facing yet another cleanup.More >>
The third major storm in two weeks has lashed the Northeast with hurricane-force winds, heavy snow and widespread power outages and now millions of people are facing yet another cleanup.More >>
Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:58:03 GMT
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. The widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at the Pulse nightclub in Or...
The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, will go on trial in federal court.More >>
The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, will go on trial in federal court.More >>
Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:57:50 GMT
Unsealed court documents from an on-going gender discrimination lawsuit against Microsoft claims that the tech giant confirmed only one of 118 complaints made by female employees was "founded.".More >>
Unsealed court documents from an on-going gender discrimination lawsuit against Microsoft claims that the tech giant confirmed only one of 118 complaints made by female employees was "founded.".More >>
Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:57:46 GMT
(AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File). FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2017, file photo, Aztec High School students and area residents gather for a candlelight vigil in Aztec, N.M., after a shooting at the high school. While students across the country plan walkou...
At schools across the country, students have begun a walkout to protest gun violence.More >>
At schools across the country, students have begun a walkout to protest gun violence.More >>
Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:57:34 GMT
(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...
Students at schools across the country are organizing walkouts to protest gun violence on the one-month anniversary of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Students at schools across the country are organizing walkouts to protest gun violence on the one-month anniversary of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>