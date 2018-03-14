Recall Alert: Ford recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars

U.S. Defense Secretary arrives in Afghan capital to take stock of war, with emphasis on prospects for drawing at least some Taliban fighters into reconciling with Afghan government

Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state

On his visit to California, President Donald Trump has inspected prototypes for the "big beautiful border wall" he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico border

Trump fires Tillerson as secretary of state, plans to name CIA's Pompeo to replace him

President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Race to the wire in PA: Trump embarrassment or close call?

Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictment

Students at schools across the country are organizing walkouts to protest gun violence on the one-month anniversary of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...

'Enough is enough': US students stage walkouts against guns

At schools across the country, students have begun a walkout to protest gun violence.

(AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File). FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2017, file photo, Aztec High School students and area residents gather for a candlelight vigil in Aztec, N.M., after a shooting at the high school. While students across the country plan walkou...

Unsealed court documents from an on-going gender discrimination lawsuit against Microsoft claims that the tech giant confirmed only one of 118 complaints made by female employees was "founded.".

At least 9 still hospitalized after deadly bus crash

The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, will go on trial in federal court.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. The widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at the Pulse nightclub in Or...

The demonstrations from students upset over the gun violence in America are ranging from young people rallying outside the White House to others somberly reading the names of the victims.

(AP Photo/Jonathan Drew). Students discuss gun violence ahead of a walkout at East Chapel Hill High School on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The third major storm in two weeks has lashed the Northeast with hurricane-force winds, heavy snow and widespread power outages and now millions of people are facing yet another cleanup.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). People push a stranded taxi during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Boston. The third major nor’easter in two weeks slammed New England on Tuesday, bringing blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some com...

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida have gathered on a campus football field outside their school to share a group hug and lobby for gun control.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Students walk out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstra...

As more law enforcement agencies improve their social media strategies, some experts worry that it allows police to bypass questions from traditional media.

(Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs via AP). In this frame grab from a Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, video on the Twitter feed of the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department, Sheriff Tony Spurlock speaks to subscribers to explain the incident in which a deputy...

Why three men allegedly chose to travel some 500 miles from a rural farming community in Illinois to bomb a specific mosque in suburban Minneapolis isn't clear. Attention now turns to their affiliations.

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Law enforcement officials investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. Federal authorities said Tuesday, March 13, 2018, they have ch...

Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.

The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.

Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. The company says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the bolts with longer ones that have more aggressive threads and a nylon patch to stop them from coming loose.

Just over 1.3 million cars in the U.S. are being recalled. The rest are in Canada and Mexico.

