Aaron Rodgers releases Instagram statement about Jordy Nelson's departure

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers released a statement on Instagram Tuesday night about the release of wide receiver and friend Jordy Nelson.

"Hard to find the right words today to express what 87 means to me," Rodgers said in a post. "No teammate exemplified what it means to be a packer quite like him. From living in GB full time, his incredible contributions to the city, state, and region, to his consistent, reliable play on the field. Definitely a sad day and the toughest part of this business. There will never be another quite like white lightning."

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst held a news conference Tuesday night.

He would not address whether Nelson discussed a pay cut with the team before his release.

He said Aaron Rodgers was informed about the decision to cut Nelson after it was made.

Gutekunst does not anticipate a reunion between the Packers and Nelson, as of right now.

“We cannot thank Jordy enough for all that he has given the Green Bay Packers and our community for the past 10 years,” GM Brian Gutekunst said. “He has been an exemplary professional and teammate and greatly contributed to our success. Jordy will always be a member of the Packers family and we look forward to his eventual induction into the Packers Hall of Fame. We wish Jordy, his wife Emily, and the rest of their family all the best.”

Nelson, 33, played 136 regular season games with the Packers. He's No. 3 in team history in receptions with 550; No. 5 in receiving yards with 7,848; and No. 2 in touchdown receptions with 69.

Nelson has played with the Packers for his entire career. The Packers selected the Kansas State standout as the 36th pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Nelson was the NFL receiving touchdowns leader in 2016. That's the same year he was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Nelson was out for the entire 2015 season after tearing his ACL in his right knee.

Nelson was a fan favorite and favorite target of QB Aaron Rodgers. Nelson's numbers slipped last season after Rodgers was sidelined with a broken collarbone.

It's a money decision. Nelson was making $11 million per year and the Packers were looking to clear some room under the salary cap.

Nelson was beloved by Packers fans for sharing the spotlight with his family. The Nelsons have spoken about their adoption of two children.

Nelson took over for Donald Driver in hosting the yearly charity softball game played at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Timber Rattlers will make an announcement on the game at a later date.