Celebrating Pi Day with pie

March 14 is a day to practice math and science thanks to the number 3.14. Wake Up Wisconsin celebrated Pi Day with three homemade pies.

From our sister station in Wausau, Newsline 9 Internet Director Justine Braun tested these.

Check out the recipes and her comments below and try them for yourself!

Lighter Peanut Butter Pie

If you're counting calories but you still want a sweet treat, you'll want to try this pie. You only need a few ingredients for a pie that comes in 344 calories a piece!

For the crust:

I made a classic graham cracker crust - probably the most caloric part of this treat! I used two sleeves of regular graham crackers and a stick of melted butter. Crumble your crackers in a food processor or in a bag with a rolling pin. Place the crumbs in the bottom of your pan or pie plate and pour the butter on top. Mix around and then press down in a pan with the bottom of a measuring cup. I baked the crust at 375 for about 10 minutes and then let it set before I added the peanut butter mix. You could use a nut-based crust for an even lighter pie - whatever crust you prefer will work!

For the pie:

1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter (I used Justin's)

1 1/2 cups Greek yogurt

6 tbsp. honey

1/4 cup milk (I used unsweetened almond milk - 0 grams of sugar!)

Add all the ingredients to a bowl and combine. I used a hand mixer to make it nice and creamy. Pour this on top of your crust and throw it in the fridge for at least an hour.

Add homemade whipped cream (I used coconut milk) for something extra! Here is the original recipe.

Blueberry Peach Slab Pie:

This is a lovely summer pie. The original recipe was a simple round pie but I went with a sheet pan slab pie - it feeds a crowd!

I used premade crust and used 1 1/2 crusts for the bottom of the pan. If you use a larger sheet pan, you'll probably use two.

3 cups fresh peaches, peeled, pitted, and sliced (I used thawed frozen peaches)

2 cups fresh blueberries (also frozen - it works fine!)

1½ Tbls fresh lemon juice

3 Tbls cornstarch

¾ cup sugar

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

? tsp ground nutmeg

1 refrigerated pie crust

Pecan Streusel Topping

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

4 Tbls cold butter

½ c chopped pecans (I used old fashioned oats for a nut free pie!)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine peaches and blueberries in a large bowl. Sprinkle with lemon juice and gently mix to combine. Combine cornstarch, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg in a small bowl. Sprinkle cornstarch mixture over fruit and gently toss to coat. Unroll pie crust and place in a 9” pie plate. Crimp edges if desired. Pour fruit onto pie crust.

Streusel Topping

Combine flour, sugars, and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Cut in butter. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle topping over fruit filling. Loosely cover pie edges with foil and place on a cookie sheet so you don't mess up your oven. Bake for 1 hour or until nice and bubbly. Remove the foil about 10-15 minutes before pie is finished baking. Let cool slightly before serving.

Chicken Pot Pie:

This is one of my favorite dinners and it feeds a crowd! This recipe actually makes two chicken pot pies so have one tonight and freeze one for another day! I used premade crust but here is a recipe if you want to try homemade!

For the pie crust:

1 ¼ cup flour

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

8 teaspoons butter

4 tablespoons ice water

For the filling:

3 cups broccoli, chopped

3 cups carrots, chopped

2 cups celery, chopped

2 cups potatoes, diced (I used less potatoes and more broccoli!)

¼ cup fresh parsley, diced

1 onion, diced

1 cooked chicken, shredded (I used three chicken breasts, baked and seasoned in the oven at 375 for 25 minutes)

5 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/3 cup almond milk

a pinch of flour

I added rosemary, garlic powder, LOTS of black pepper and more dried parsley - throw this on the chicken when you bake it an add more in when you bring the mix together - the rosemary makes it so so good. I also add about a cup of Parmesan cheese to the mix for a thicker "gravy" like filling.

Instructions:

1. In a food processor, pulse your flour, sugar and salt until it is completely mixed.

2. Cut the butter into thick pieces and add them into the food processor one at a time.

3. Add in the ice water and pulse the dough mixture until it has a crumbly consistency.

4. Roll your dough into a flat disc and wrap it in plastic wrap. Let the dough chill while you get your other ingredients together.

5. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees.

6. In a large pot, add the broth, carrots and potatoes and bring them to a boil.

7. While you’re waiting for your broth to boil, sauté the onion in olive oil over medium high heat. Once your onions are sautéed, add them into the broth.

8. Once your broth is boiling, add in the broccoli, celery, almond milk, chicken and parsley. You can also add in salt and pepper to taste.

9. Grab the chilled dough and roll it out into four equal discs. Add one dough disc to the bottom of a pie dish. Pour the filling mixture on top of the dough and add the second disc to the top of the chicken pot pie. Do this for a total of two pies so that you can eat one tonight and freeze one for later!

10. Bake your chicken pot pie for 25 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Enjoy!