Flu season could last "many more weeks" in Wisconsin

The flu season in Wisconsin could last until May.

According to a memo from the state Department of Health Services, health officials say even though we're past the peak of flu season, activity is still high and will likely remain that way for many more weeks. The memo was sent to local health departments, Wisconsin health providers, tribal health clinic, infection preventionists and other interested parties.

Officials say the recent increase in two strains of the flu could lead to an extended season, similar to the one in 2016-2017, which went into May of 2017.