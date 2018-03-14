UW-La Crosse Professor Remembers Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking made physics more accessible for most of us.

His quotes are one example. Consider one you may have heard, "Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet..." We asked UW-La Crosse Physics professor Eric Barnes about what that quote means to him.

Here's the full Hawking quote as reported by The Telegraph News and Science publication. "Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious. And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don't just give up."