Former representative announces run for state senate

A familiar face is joining the race to represent the area in the Wisconsin State Senate. Wednesday, Jeff Smith announced he is running in the 31st District.

That covers part of Eau Claire County, as well as Buffalo, Dunn, Trempealeau, Pierce, Pepin, Clark, Jackson and Monroe counties.

As you might recall, Smith served in the Assembly from 2007 to 2011. Since then, he has worked as an organizer for the Democratic Party.

He said he chose to run because a number of important issues are not being addressed.

"Whether it be clean water, whether it be clean elections, and whether it be fully funding our public schools - those are such important issues for our future and future generations that I just can't let that continue to erode in our state without doing something about it," Smith said.

Smith is seeking the seat held by Kathleen Vinehout, who is running for governor.

He will face opposition from Republican Mel Pittman and Green Party candidate Aaron Camacho. That election is in November.

