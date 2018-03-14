Manpower ranks Midwest as top for job outlook - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Manpower ranks Midwest as top for job outlook

By Jeremy Culver
Onalaska, WI (WXOW) -

Those looking for a work will be glad to hear the job outlook for the Midwest is highest in the nation.

That's according to a study published ManpowerGroup. Of the businesses questioned for the survey 24 percent expected to increase their workforce in the next three months, with 73 percent remaining the same. 

Wisconsin also rated near the top of the survey. 

"All the patterns are in place," Market Leader Lana Scacia with Manpower in Onalaska said. "We have reason to believe that this is going to continue for a pretty good section of time."

The industries with stable hiring plans include education, health services, durable good manufacturing and transportation and utilities.

