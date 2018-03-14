Explore La Crosse employee receives Governor's award - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Explore La Crosse employee receives Governor's award

Amy Gabay poses for a photo with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. Amy Gabay poses for a photo with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker handed out his tourism awards Tuesday night and a local employee received a high award.

Amy Gabay received the Rising Star award from Governor Walker.

Gabay, who is the director of membership and grants for Explore La Crosse, won the award based on her work in increasing membership as well as overseeing a program expected to put $80,000 back into La Crosse County communities to promote events and festivals. 

