Professor pushes for math awareness on Pi Day

You might have noticed on the calendar Wednesday is "Pi" Day, but not the one you eat.

The Greek letter "pi" is the symbol used to represent the mathematical constant of 3.14. that's the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

Pi has been calculated to more than one trillion digits past its decimal point, but it can be calculated infinitely without creating any repetition or pattern. A professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse feels math is a subject all kids should try and learn at an early age.

"You never know who's going to turn into the next great math genius and say, 'Wow I've figured this out'," Physics Professor Eric Barnes said. "History is filled with people who've come from humble beginnings and never had education, but yet math is a language that makes sense to them."

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because the date's numerical abbreviation is 3-14.