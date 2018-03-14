Redemption: Bangor girls journey through return trip to state

Making the trip to state one time is an accomplishment in it's own right. Returning to state gives those teams a chance to achieve a higher goal.

That was the mindset of the Bangor Cardinals girls basketball team. When the buzzer rang at the end of last year's semi-final game, Bangor came up on the losing end.

"A lot of tears," Coach Merlin Jones said. "We got the shots we wanted to shoot. We did things we did all season long. There was just something that meant it wasn't supposed to be our game. The girls felt they got robbed out of something."

The feeling of being robbed quickly led to the teams motivation.

"We knew that most of our team would be coming back," Senior Jaclynn Freit said. "Our number one word was redemption. We pretty much came up with it right off the bat."

A year later, the Bangor Cardinals earned another trip to state, this time to the championship game. Coach Jones says the team felt content making it there, that's until he attended a meeting that morning, where other coaches gave him extra motivation by telling him his players couldn't beat Black Hawk. A message he shared with his players.

"They don't think so," he explained to them. "If you went to the meeting I was in this morning, they'd give you the silver ball."

During the game Bangor held a lead in the closing minutes. The memories a year ago crept back into their mind.

"It was a little nerve-wracking kind of like knowing oh my gosh we have the lead," Senior Emma Wittmershaus described. "We can't let them score, but it was it was like oh my gosh we have the lead."

"As cold as we got last year and no matter how we played this year the lid could go back on that basket at anytime," Jones recalled thinking.

The time passed and when the buzzer sounded the broadcast stated. "It does not matter. The Bangor Cardinals are your 2018 Division 5 state champions."

Bangor finished what they set out to do one year ago.

"It was just one big massive group hug because we knew we finally achieved our one goal," Freit explained.

"Redemption was there," Jones said through a smile. "It was final."



The celebrations began. Fans and family erupted the gym, a feeling so few get to experience in their high school career.

"It still hasn't sunk in yet," Wittmershaus explained. "It's just an incredible experience that we get to end our senior year that way. I couldn't be more proud of us."

After coaching the senior squad for the last four years, Coach Jones left the locker room reminding the players they are a family.

"I enjoyed them and like I said to them in the locker room afterwards, there's a special place in my heart for everyone of them," he explained.

For the players, the story of redemption developed a team of sisters for life.

"There's no way I'm ever going to forget this team," Freit said through a smile. "They're always going to be number one in my heart. If I ever need any of them, I'm going to be able to come back and they're going to be able to help me with everything."

This was the Bangor girl's first state championship win since 1997. The team hopes this isn't the only award for them, but they have a lot of retooling to do with graduating seven seniors, four of which were starters.