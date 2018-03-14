2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade "bigger and better"

St. Patrick's Day is just days away, and members of Irishfest are preparing for a La Crosse tradition.

The 11th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off on Saturday, March 17 at 12 p.m. Organizers say that the parade gets bigger and better every year.

Irishfest President Pat Stephens says up to 50 groups will participate in this year's parade.

"Depending on what group you listen to, there's somewhere between 35 million and 65 million people in the United States that have some sort of Irish roots," Stephens said. "So, it really is a major influence on American culture as well."

Although St. Patrick's Day celebrates Irish culture, Stephens says the parade is about bringing the community together.

"Coming right down Main Street, there's not a bad place to watch it," Stephens said. "It'll come right down from Second Street up to the Public Library. So, it's about nine blocks thereabouts, and it's just about the perfect length for this time of year."

Stephens says there is a little bit of Irish luck with warm temperatures forecasted for St. Patrick's Day this year.

The Shamrock Club named Mary Monks the 2018 Irish Rose and Brady Hoeth the 2018 Irishman. They will lead the parade on Saturday.