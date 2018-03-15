Gridiron Glory is coming to Appleton

The Pro Football Hall of Fame may be in Canton, OH, but by this summer people in Northeast Wisconsin will only have to visit Appleton for some gridiron glory.

Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the most extensive and comprehensive traveling exhibit that tells the history of professional football in the United States. And this summer it will call the History Museum at the Castle, in Appleton, home.

"It starts in the early 20th century, runs all the way up to the present day. So, you'll see rare footballs, Super Bowl trophies, memorabilia that only the Pro Football Hall of Fame has," says Chief Curator Dustin Mack.

Museum officials along with Packers President and CEO, Mark Murphy, were joined by tourism officials and Miron Construction to announce the exhibits new residency. Miron, the lead sponsor of the exhibit, will work to transform about 6,000 square feet of the history museum for the exhibits arrival.

In addition to all things pro football, it will also have a "Hometown Tribute" area that focuses on the Packers.

"They'll see some great exhibits, Don Hutson's jersey and other things that the Pro Football Hall of Fame has that we may not necessarily have," says Mark Murphy, President and CEO of the Packers.

The exhibit comes to Appleton as the Packers prepare to celebrate their 100th anniversary. Its presence in Northeast Wisconsin will coincide with football season, and it's expected to bring in almost 40,000 visitors and more than a million dollars in revenue.

Stephanie Klett is the Wisconsin Tourism Secretary. She says, "Now you have this great exhibit that just parlays football and the rich history and of course the more they read and learn about that history and explore it, the more they go, no one is better than the Green Bay Packers."

Gridiron Glory will open on June 30th of this year and run through January 6th of 2019.