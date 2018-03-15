Rotary club hosting Spring Fling for two local projects

The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary is ushering in the change of seasons with its 3rd Annual Spring Fling. The fundraiser is Thursday, March 22 at 5:30 at Cedar Creek in Onalaska.

Tickets to the event are on sale until Friday. The cost is $50 per person and includes dinner, a drink and a chance to win $1,000 cash. There will also be a silent auction and the chance to learn more about the Hilltopper Rotary Club. The Spring Fling benefits both the Onalaska School Gardens and Great River Landing Project.

To buy tickets or learn more about the projects, go to the Hilltopper Rotary website.

