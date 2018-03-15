Central shows support for basketball team at pep rally

Its another trip to the WIAA State Tournament for the La Crosse Central Red Raiders.

Thursday morning, members from the community and Central Schools rallied together for a send off. Fans showed their support with enthusiasm and by showing school spirit.

Head coach Todd Fergot says the support from the Central fans has been outstanding, "Our fans we think are the best in the state. I mean they were last year when we were down at the state tournament many different people remarked and said that. The Central fans were extremely supportive and respectful and we are hoping to get that this Friday when we play Washington."

La Crosse Central will play in the state semifinals Friday at 3:15 versus Milwaukee Washington. You can watch that game on WXOW News 19, WXOW.com, and on the Magic of March app.

