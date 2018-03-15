Two arrested in La Crosse drug bust

La Crosse Police arrested two men on drug dealing charges Wednesday evening at a south side home.

Christopher R. Malone, 40, of La Crosse, and Denzel L. Meadows, 22, of Chicago, were taken into custody on a variety of charges including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, heroin, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

In a statement, police said investigators learned that drugs were being sold out of the home at 2807 South Avenue.

When police searched the home, they discovered 24 grams of heroin cut with fentanyl, nearly 16 grams of crack cocaine, along with other drugs and cash.

The drug seizures concern police due to the increase in the amount of fentanyl available in the community.

According to the National Institutes for Health, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

Both Malone and Meadows are held without bond in the La Crosse County Jail pending court appearances.