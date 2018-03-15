Study: Wisconsin has racial, geographical health disparities - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Study: Wisconsin has racial, geographical health disparities

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An annual report ranking Wisconsin counties on key factors related to health shows the state continues to see racial and geographical disparities.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released the County Health Rankings report Wednesday. It measures factors that impact public health, such as access to health care, housing and employment.

Population Health Institute Director Sheri Johnson says poverty rates for white children in Wisconsin counties range from 5 to 20 percent, while poverty rates for Native American children are between 11 to 44 percent.

The report ranked Ozaukee County at the top while Menominee and Milwaukee counties were listed at the bottom.

Johnson says researchers hope the study's findings will be used to improve health outcomes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.